BioAstin was the first source of astaxanthin for human nutrition reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In August 1999, BioAstin completed a review by the FDA without objection and was allowed to be sold in the United States as a dietary supplement. Recognized as a leader in quality, BioAstin is now sold in over 66 countries with expansive distribution in the US, including ecommerce, club warehouses, vitamin stores, and natural retailers. Hawaiian Astaxanthin is available as SCE 5 or bulk gelcaps (vegan soft gel also available).